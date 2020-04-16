Police guns down two terrorists in northwest Pakistan

Police guns down two terrorists in northwest Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Apr 16 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 16:16 ist

Police in Pakistan on Thursday gunned down two terrorists during an encounter in the country's restive northwest.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police conducted a security operation in the Swat district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Two terrorists were gunned down in the encounter. The police also seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

In a separate incident, two Afghan nationals were killed and three injured in hand grenade attack in tribal district South Waziristan.

Pakistan
Terrorist
Encounter
Afghan
