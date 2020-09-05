Pope to travel outside Rome for 1st time since Covid-19

Pope to travel outside Rome for first time since coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • Sep 05 2020, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 16:37 ist

Pope Francis will next month visit the Italian town of Assisi, his first trip out of Rome since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in February, and will sign a new encyclical, a spokesman for the Assisi Basilica said on Saturday.

The encyclical, which is the highest form of papal writing, is expected to focus on what Francis believes the post-pandemic world should look like, and will be called "Brothers All...".

Father Enzo Fortunato said in a statement that the pope would travel to Assisi on Oct. 3, the day before the Feast of St. Francis, who was born in the small Umbrian hill town in the centre of Italy.

"The visit will take place in private, without the participation of the faithful," Fortunato said.

Pope Francis this week held his weekly general audience in public for the first time in six months as the Vatican slowly looks to return to normal following the prolonged coronavirus lockdown.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pope Francis
Rome
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Italy

What's Brewing

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

This tiny village has contributed 164 teachers!

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Vivo teases colour-changing phone

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

 