Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday laid to rest her late husband, Prince Philip, in a royal funeral like no other, curtailed by coronavirus restrictions but reflecting his long life of military and public service.
Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, west of London, after a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests but watched by millions on television.
Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip
