Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault at Windsor

AFP
AFP
  Apr 17 2021, 21:02 ist
Pallbearers of the Royal Marines carry the coffin on the West Steps of St George's Chapel during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday laid to rest her late husband, Prince Philip, in a royal funeral like no other, curtailed by coronavirus restrictions but reflecting his long life of military and public service.

Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, west of London, after a 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests but watched by millions on television.

