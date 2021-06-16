Putin arrives in Geneva ahead of summit with Biden

Putin arrives in Geneva ahead of summit with Biden

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 16 2021, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 17:18 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday ahead of a summit with US President Joe Biden, Reuters TV footage showed, with the stage set for a tense first meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.

Both sides have played down the prospect of any major breakthroughs at the summit, with wide disagreements likely, but have said they hope their talks in a stately lakeside Geneva villa can lead to more stable and predictable relations.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
Geneva

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 