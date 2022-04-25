Putin congratulates Macron, wishes him 'success'

Macron was one of the few Western leaders to contact Putin since Moscow moved troops into Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 25 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 14:07 ist
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election and defeat of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, the Kremlin said Monday, as tensions remain over the Ukraine conflict.

"I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin said in a telegram to Macron, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Macron was one of the few Western leaders to contact Putin since Moscow moved troops into Ukraine, spending hours on telephone calls trying to negotiate a resolution to the conflict.

But while keeping its diplomatic channels to Moscow open, France under Macron has joined the barrage of international sanctions on Russia imposed over the military campaign. Macron secured a victory over Le Pen in a second round of voting over the weekend, defeating his far-right rival who was accused of links to Russia.

World news
France
Russia
Emmanuel Macron
Vladimir Putin

