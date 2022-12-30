Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday he was keen to ramp up military cooperation and hailed the two countries' efforts to counter Western influence.
"We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China," Putin told Xi by video link as he hailed the efforts of Moscow and Beijing to counter "unprecedented Western pressure and provocations."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops
DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
City startup aims to boost language learning
B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription
World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day
DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history
Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw