Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation

Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation

We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China, Putin told Xi

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Dec 30 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 15:19 ist
Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AP Photo

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday he was keen to ramp up military cooperation and hailed the two countries' efforts to counter Western influence.

"We aim to strengthen cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China," Putin told Xi by video link as he hailed the efforts of Moscow and Beijing to counter "unprecedented Western pressure and provocations."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Russia
China
Beijing
World news

What's Brewing

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

DH Radio | Movies that mattered in 2022...

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

City startup aims to boost language learning

City startup aims to boost language learning

B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription

B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription

World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day

World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day

DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history

DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history

Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025

Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

 