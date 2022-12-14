Record 533 journalists imprisoned worldwide in 2022: Report

Record 533 journalists imprisoned worldwide in 2022

A total of 57 journalists were killed during the year

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 14 2022, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 11:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The number of journalists imprisoned around the world hit a new record of 533 in 2022, up from 488 last year, according to a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report published Wednesday.

A total of 57 journalists were killed during the year, due in part to the war in Ukraine, up from "historic lows" of 48 and 50 in the last two years, respectively.

Journalists
World news

