Roadside bomb targeting troops kills 2 in Pakistan

AP
AP, Quetta,
  • Jul 15 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 16:08 ist
People stand next to a wreck after a bus plunged into a ravine following a bomb attack, which killed 12 people including 9 Chinese workers, in Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

A powerful roadside bomb targeting security forces killed two soldiers in southwest Pakistan, the mílitary said Thursday, a sign of increasing violence in the region.

The overnight attack happened in Pasni, a district in the impoverished Baluchistan province, according to a military statement.

It said a search operation was still underway to arrest those who orchestrated the bombing.

It provided no further details and only said hostile intelligence forces were behind the violence.

Read more: 9 Chinese engineers among 13 killed in 'attack' on bus in northwest Pakistan

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but previous such attacks on security forces have been blamed on small separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.

Although Pakistan says it has quelled insurgency in Baluchistan, such attacks on troops have increased in recent months in the province which shares a long border with Iran and Afghanistan. 

