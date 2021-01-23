US diplomats published Navalny rally routes: Russia

Russia accuses US diplomats of publishing Navalny rally routes

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 23 2021, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 20:20 ist
Police stand guard during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia. Credit: AP Photo

Russia on Saturday accused the US embassy in Moscow of publishing routes of planned demonstrations in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and demanded an explanation from American diplomats.

Also read: Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally

"Yesterday the US embassy in Moscow published 'protest routes' in Russian cities and tossed around information about a 'march on the Kremlin,'" Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook, adding: "US colleagues will have to explain themselves."

