Russia demands protection of diplomatic missions in France, alleging attack

Russia alleges attack on diplomatic missions in France

Nobody was harmed in the attack 'because it hit the fence before reaching the target,' Zakharova said

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 07 2022, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 18:09 ist
People hold placards during an anti-war protest at the Place de la Republique, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry on Monday demanded France protect Moscow's representative offices in the country, alleging an attack had occurred at a building used by a Russian government agency in Paris.

"We demand that the French authorities ensure the proper security of our official institutions," wrote Maria Zakharova, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, on Telegram.

Zakharova wrote that "a bottle of flammable liquid" had been thrown at a building used by Russia's international cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo on the night of Sunday to Monday.

Nobody was harmed in the attack "because it hit the fence before reaching the target," Zakharova said.

Zakharova wrote that Russia's consulate in the Ukrainian city of Lviv had suffered a similar attack in December 2021.

"Therefore there is no need to act as if such extremist acts are some sort of 'righteous anger' connected to the special operation (of the Russian military)," she wrote.

The diplomat's Telegram post included street camera footage that purported to show a projectile striking the building's gate.

Ukraine
Russia
World news
France
Paris

