Russia says it is withdrawing military forces around Ukraine

Russia says withdrawing military forces around Ukraine

10 war planes were pulled back from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula

  Feb 18 2022
Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia said Friday it had begun withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after running war games that had raised concerns in the West.

"Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Separately, it said 10 war planes were pulled back from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

