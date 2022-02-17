Russia says video shows its western army tanks returning from drills

Russia's defence ministry published video on Thursday that it said showed troops and military equipment from its western military district's tank army returning to their permanent deployment bases after drills.
The ministry said tanks and armoured vehicles would travel around 1,000 km (620 miles) by rail.
Western countries warned on Wednesday there was a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'
The world’s hardiest bacteria
Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94
A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry
First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant
A clock could transform fundamental physics
Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies
Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki