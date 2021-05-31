Russia threatens to send 'unpleasant' signals to US

Russia threatens to send 'unpleasant' signals to US ahead of summit

Biden said that he would press Putin to respect human rights when the two meet in June

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 31 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 20:09 ist
US President Joe Biden(L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). Credit: AFP Photo

Russia said on Monday it would send an array of "unpleasant" signals to the United States in coming days and that Washington was not showing a readiness to discuss all issues at a bilateral summit next month, the state news agency RIA reported.

The comments by Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, came a day after US President Joe Biden said that he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.

Joe Biden
United States
Washington
White House
Russia
Kremlin
Vladimir Putin
Moscow
bilateral summit

