Russia threatens to send 'unpleasant' signals to US ahead of summit

Russia said on Monday it would send an array of "unpleasant" signals to the United States in coming days and that Washington was not showing a readiness to discuss all issues at a bilateral summit next month, the state news agency RIA reported.
Also Read | Russia to deploy military units near border in response to NATO
The comments by Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, came a day after US President Joe Biden said that he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in June.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?
Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?
Timeline | 40 years of China's population policy
Who are the challengers to the Netanyahu regime?
China changes policy, allows couples to have 3 children
5 Samantha movies to watch before her OTT debut
Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood
Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open