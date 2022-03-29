Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Will use nuclear weapons in case of 'threat to existence of state,' says Kremlin

Even as Russia and Ukraine prepare for another round of talks in Turkey's Istanbul, reports of Ukrainian negotiators being poisoned rocked the world. Russia continued its aggression in Ukraine, with the death toll from the war mounting to over 5,000. Meanwhile, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit China and India to discuss the war situation with the former and the rupee-rouble payment system for trade with the latter. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.