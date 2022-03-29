Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Will use nuclear weapons in case of 'threat to existence of state,' says Kremlin

Even as Russia and Ukraine prepare for another round of talks in Turkey's Istanbul, reports of Ukrainian negotiators being poisoned rocked the world. Russia continued its aggression in Ukraine, with the death toll from the war mounting to over 5,000. Meanwhile, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is set to visit China and India to discuss the war situation with the former and the rupee-rouble payment system for trade with the latter. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Kremlin spokesman: Russia would use nuclear weapons only in case of 'threat to existence of state'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told PBS in an interview on Monday that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the case of a "threat to the existence" of his country - and not as a result of the current conflict with Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces ‘continue to maintain circular defence’ of Mariupol
The Ukrainian general staff said its forces “continue to maintain the circular defence” inside the port city of Mariupol, even as Russian forces consolidated control around the city.
Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul for peace talks with Ukraine
The Russian delegation has arrived inTurkey's largest city Istanbul on Monday for a fresh round of peace talks with Ukraine, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported.
The plane carrying the Russian representatives landed at the Ataturk Airport, which is exclusively used for diplomatic missions, it said.
Biden says remark on Putin's power was about 'moral outrage'
US President Joe Biden said Monday that he is “not walking anything back” after his weekend comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power," although Biden insisted he's not calling for regime change in Moscow.
“I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man,” he said. "I wasn't articulating a policy change."
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov may visit India this week
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit India this week and the key focus is expected to be discussions on a payment system for New Delhi's procurement of oil and military hardware from Moscow, people familiar with the developments said on Monday.
