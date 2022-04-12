Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive as Moscow dismisses rape allegations

Ukraine pleaded for more weapons from the West to help it end the siege of Mariupol and fend off an expected Russian offensive in the east, as more reports emerged of rape and brutality against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address late on Monday that Russia could resort to chemical weapons as it amassed troops in the eastern Donbas region for a new assault on the port of Mariupol, where thousands are believed to have died under a near-seven week siege. Stay tuned for more updates
Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine on Monday said tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol while the country's rights ombudswoman accused Russian forces in the region of torture and executions.
Not in India's interest to increase Russian energy imports, Biden to PM Modi
President Joe Biden on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to increase his country’s reliance on Russian oil and gas, officials said, part of a global effort by the United States to maintain economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive as Moscow dismisses rape allegations
Ukrainepleaded for more weapons from the West to help it end the siege of Mariupol and fend off an expected Russian offensive in the east, as more reports emerged of rape and brutality against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address late on Monday that Russia could resort to chemical weapons as it amassed troops in the eastern Donbas region for a new assault on the port of Mariupol, where thousands are believed to have died under a near-seven week siege.