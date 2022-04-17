Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russia claims Mariupol, tells Ukrainian troops to lay down arms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kyiv was in touch with city's defenders every day. Meanwhile, Russia claimed full control of urban area of Mariupol. Follow for more updates.
'Elimination' of last Mariupol troops would end Moscow talks: Zelenskyy
The elimination of the last Ukrainian troops trapped in the besieged port of Mariupol would put an end to talks with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.
Read more
Russia tells Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to lay down arms
Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the city on Saturday. - Reuters.
Russia claims full control of urban area of Mariupol
The entire urban area of Mariupol city in easternUkrainehas been fully cleared of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries, the Russian military said.
The remnants of the resistant forces have been blocked inside the Azovstal iron and steel works plants, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Saturday. He said 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered during the fighting in the city. - IANS
Zelenskyy says situation in Mariupol remains extremely severe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kyiv was in touch with city's defenders every day.