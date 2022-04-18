Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand

Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port. Stay tuned for more updates.
Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President said
Ukraine war: Key Developments
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is seeking to destroy the eastern region of Donbas and promises to defend it, starting with the besieged port city of Mariupol.
"Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbas," Zelenskyy says in an evening statement.
Ukraine's prime minister Denys Shmyhal tells ABC's "This Week" that Mariupol "has not fallen" -- adding the encircled forces defending the city from Russian attack will "fight to the end".
Ukraine says it is pausing the evacuation of civilians from the east of the country for a day because of a failure to agree terms with Russian forces.
"As of this morning, April 17, we have not been able to agree with the occupiers on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk states.
Russia's defence ministry says it has struck a military plant outside Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
"During the night, high-precision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region," the ministry says in a statement on Telegram.
Zelenskyy says he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide" -- a term President Emmanuel Macron has avoided.
"I talked to him yesterday," Zelenskyy tells CNN.
"I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I'm sure he will understand."
A series of strikes in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country has left at least five dead and 13 injured, a regional health official tells AFP.
Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine during this "Easter of war" as he delivers the traditional Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi address on St Peter's Square at the Vatican.
"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," the pontiff says.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi complains in a newspaper interview that Western diplomatic efforts to persuade Vladimir Putin to halt the war in Ukraine have so far led nowhere.
"I am beginning to think that those people are right when they say 'It is useless to talk to him, it's just a waste of time'," Draghi tells the daily Il Corriere della Sera, adding Putin's goal appears to be "to annihilate the Ukrainian resistance, occupy the country and entrust it to a friendly government".
As tit-for-tat sanctions escalate, Russia bans entry to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several of his senior ministers.
The Kremlin also steps up a crackdown on dissent at home, adding nine prominent Kremlin critics and journalists to its growing list of "foreign agents".
Many of the nearly five million people who have fled Ukraine will not have homes to return to, the United Nations warns.
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, says 4,836,445 Ukrainians have left the country since the Russian invasion on February 24.
Gold hits over 1-month high as Ukraine crisis weakens risk appetite
Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest since mid-March, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis soured risk sentiment and drove investors to the safety of bullion
China's economy grew at a faster than expected clip in the first quarter, data showed on Monday, expanding 4.8% year-on-year, but the risk of a sharp slowdown over coming months has risen as sweeping Covid-19 curbs and the Ukraine war take a heavy toll.
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
The fall of Mariupol, the site of a merciless, 7-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin, would be Moscow's biggest victory of the war yet and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine's industrial east. (AP)