Russia Ukraine Updates: Blinken says Ukraine forces making 'significant progress'
updated: Sep 13 2022, 09:56 ist
09:56
Ex-Google CEO says Ukraine proves value of IT in war
Ukraine has been a very effective proving ground for the use of contemporary information technology in war, from satellite dishes to smartphone apps, Eric Schmidt, the former Google chief executive, said Monday.
Schmidt, now a US government consultant on artificial intelligence, told reporters after a 36-hour visit to the country that the civilian tech sector has been crucial to Kyiv's defense.
The proof came the day after Russian troops invaded on February 24.
09:36
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to speak with IMF chief on Tuesday -sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as Ukraine continues to press the global lender for a full-fledged financing program.
Ukrainian officials have said they are seeking an IMF program worth as much as $15 billion to $20 billion, although such a large amount is seen as unlikey to win IMF approval.
09:06
Blinken says Ukraine forces making 'significant progress'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Ukrainian forces had made important progress in their counter-offensive against Russian troops, although it was too early to predict the outcome.
"Clearly we've seen significant progress by the Ukrainians, particularly in the northeast, and that is a product of the support we've provided, but first and foremost it's a product of the extraordinary courage and resilience of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Ukrainian people," Blinken told reporters in Mexico City.
09:05
Ukraine liberates 6,000 sq.km territory from Russia in Sep: Zelensky
Since the beginning of this month, Ukrainian forces have liberated over 6,000 sq.km of the war-torn nation's territory from Russian forces, says President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In his nightly video address, the President said on Monday: "Since the beginning of September, our warriors have liberated more than 6,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory in the east and south. Our troops are continuing to advance."
09:05
Ukraine recaptures more ground as Russia strikes back
Ukraine said Monday that its forces regained yet more ground in the past 24 hours and retook an area seven times the size of Kyiv this month, as Russia responded with strikes on some recaptured areas.
The territorial shifts marked one of Russia's biggest reversals since its troops were turned back from Kyiv in the earliest days of the nearly seven months of fighting, yet Moscow signalled it was no closer to agreeing to a negotiated peace.
