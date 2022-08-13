Russian strike kills two in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

Russian strike kills two civilians in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

Deadly Russian strikes have repeatedly hit Kramatorsk since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour in late February

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Aug 13 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 00:55 ist

Russian shelling Friday killed two civilians and wounded 13 others in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, the last major city under Ukrainian control in the eastern Donetsk region, the governor said.

"New attack on Kramatorsk... two civilians dead and 13 wounded," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook, calling for remaining residents to evacuate.

"The bombardment has damaged at least 20 buildings and a fire has broken out."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region, saying "the sooner it is done... the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill".

But Ukraine estimates there are still hundreds of thousands of civilians left in the eastern territories not yet occupied by Russia, among them many of the elderly.

Deadly Russian strikes have repeatedly hit Kramatorsk since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour in late February.

In April, a rocket attack on the city's train station killed at least 57 civilians as they waited on the platform to be evacuated west to safety.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news
World Politics
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Independence Day: The evolution of the Indian flag

Independence Day: The evolution of the Indian flag

Which country drinks the most beer?

Which country drinks the most beer?

Cornea implant from pig skin used to restore sight

Cornea implant from pig skin used to restore sight

Dragon moves in close to southern India

Dragon moves in close to southern India

Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials

Doordarshan eyes revamp with new patriotic serials

Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys

Man wins 22-year legal battle over Rs 20 against Rlys

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

1 crore students sing patriotic songs, set world record

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

 