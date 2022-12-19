Russian troops in Belarus to begin military exercises

Russian troops stationed in Belarus to begin military exercises

Belarus defence ministry said in October that 9,000 Russian troops were moving to the country as part of a 'regional grouping' of forces to protect its borders

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 19 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 16:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October to become part of a regional formation will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

"The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units will be given by the command at the final stage of coordination - after the battalion tactical exercises have been conducted," Interfax cited the ministry's statement.

It was not immediately clear when and where in Belarus the exercises will be conducted.

Belarus defence ministry said in October that 9,000 Russian troops were moving to the country as part of a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders.

