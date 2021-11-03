Saudi approves Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for age group 5-11

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.
The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements".
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How much does a baleen whale eat?
Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club
ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan
Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials
'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna
Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?
Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic
Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like