Saudi approves Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for age group 5-11

Saudi approves Pfizer Covid jab for age group 5-11

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Nov 03 2021, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 23:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements". 

