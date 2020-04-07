Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in some cities

Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Riyadh and other cities

Reuters
Reuters,
  Apr 07 2020
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 08:27 ist
A Saudi man walks past a poster depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (Reuters file photo)

Saudi Arabia imposed on Monday a 24-hour curfew in the capital Riyadh and a number of cities effective immediately and until further notice, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The cities are Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Hofuf, Jeddah, Taif, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar. Entry and exit between cities is still under ban. Residents are allowed to leave their houses only for essential needs inside their residential area, and between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. only, SPA added. 

