Schools built with India’s financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Schools built with India’s aid inaugurated in Nepal

The construction of these schools would go a long way in improving the environment for education in this district

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Nov 29 2021, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 17:46 ist
New school building of Shree Moti Mahila Sangh Primary School at Tinkar, Khalanga, Darchula District in Nepal. Credit: Twitter/@IndiaInNepal

Two schools built with India’s financial assistance for primarily marginalised students in Nepal were inaugurated in Darchula district on Monday, the Indian Embassy said.

The Moti Mahila Sangh Primary School building at Tinkar, Khalanga was built with Government of India’s financial assistance of NPR 1.27 crore, while Malikarjun Model Secondary School at Mahakali was constructed at NPR 2.3 crore respectively, the embassy said in a press release.

The construction of these schools would go a long way in improving the environment for education in this district, which largely consists of marginalised Tinkari and Bhutia communities, it said.

In March 2020, the Embassy of India and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration had inked two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for the construction of two new school buildings in Darchula district.

These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under a pact between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal.

Since 2003, India has taken up around 520 HICDPs in the Himalayan nation, having completed over 450 projects.

