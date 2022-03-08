Second Russian general killed in war, Ukraine says

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 08 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 09:29 ist
A service member of pro-Russian troops in a uniform without insignia walks next to an armoured vehicle in the Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion.

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement.

Also read: Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks

Russia's defence ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. Reuters could not verify the report.

Another Russian general, Andrei Sukhovetsky, also a deputy commander of the 41st army, was reported killed at the end of February.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses.

Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

