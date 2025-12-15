<p>Raigad: Days before commercial flight operations commence at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at Ulwe in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raigad">Raigad</a> district, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has set the ball rolling for a third runway at the airport.</p><p>CIDCO has initiated the process for appointment of a consultant to conduct a comprehensive techno-commercial feasibility study for the development of a third parallel runway at NMIA.</p><p>For this, a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been prepared to invite bids from reputed and eligible single entities or joint ventures/consortia for undertaking the study.</p>.Bengaluru 2nd airport: Tenders floated for feasibility study of sites.<p>“This step reflects CIDCO’s commitment to forward-looking infrastructure planning, ensuring that Navi Mumbai International Airport continues to evolve in line with the region’s long-term growth and development needs,” said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.</p><p>It may be noted, the Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (MIAL) and CIDCO established Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to oversee the development, construction, operation and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project in Navi Mumbai. </p><p>Subsequently, the Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has taken over the management of NMAIL.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the NMIA on 8 October and it is set to launch commercial operations from 25 December, coinciding with the Christmas-New Year festivities. </p><p>At present, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are primarily served by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, which has a limited passenger handling capacity of about 50-55 MPPA. </p><p>With NMIA becoming operational, a planned multi-airport system will serve the region with a combined capacity of about 150 MPPA, comprising 50-55 MPPA at CSMIA and 90-95 MPPA at NMIA. </p><p>While NMIA’s upcoming expansion phases and capacity augmentation at CSMIA will address medium-term growth, additional infrastructure such as a third runway at NMIA is being examined to cater to long-term aviation demand beyond 2037.</p><p>Spread over approximately 1,160 hectares, NMIA is planned to handle 90 MPPA of passenger traffic and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo annually. The airport is designed with two parallel and independent runways and four interconnected passenger terminals—T1 with a capacity of 20 MPPA, T2 with 30 MPPA, and T3 and T4 with 20 MPPA each—providing a total terminal capacity of 90 MPPA. The airport is being developed in five phases, with Phase I and II (20 MPPA capacity) ready for commencement of domestic operations.</p><p>Subsequent phases will increase capacity to 50 MPPA by 2029, 70 MPPA by 2032 and 90 MPPA by 2037.</p>