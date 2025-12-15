Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

CIDCO sets ball rolling for third runway in Navi Mumbai International Airport

For this, a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been prepared to invite bids from reputed and eligible single entities or joint ventures/consortia for undertaking the study.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 05:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 05:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiRaigad

Follow us on :

Follow Us