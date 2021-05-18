Singapore approves Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

Singapore has authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old in a bid to extend protection to more groups as the country tackles a recent increase of infections, officials said on Tuesday.
"The data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population," the health ministry said in a statement, adding "its safety profile is also consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population".
The government will also extend the interval between two-dose Covid-19 vaccines to six to eight weeks, from three to four weeks currently, it said.
