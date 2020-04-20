Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases

Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Apr 20 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 13:54 ist
A man wearing a protective face mask fumigates outside of S11 Punggol dormitory, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore April 7, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Singapore's health ministry confirmed on Monday an additional 1,426 cases of COVID-19 infection, a record daily jump that took the city-state's tally to 8,014.

The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories.

Singapore
Coronavirus
COVID-19
