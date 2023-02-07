Small asteroid detected using James Webb telescope

Small asteroid 'serendipitously' detected using James Webb telescope

The asteroid measuring between 300 and 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length is the smallest object observed to date using the telescope

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 07 2023, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 09:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: AP Photo

European astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have detected a previously unknown asteroid about the size of Rome's Colosseum in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid measuring between 300 and 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length is the smallest object observed to date using the telescope, the US space agency NASA said Monday.

The European astronomers "serendipitously detected" the asteroid, NASA said in a statement, adding that more observations would be needed to better characterize its nature and properties.

"We -- completely unexpectedly -- detected a small asteroid," said Thomas Muller, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany.

It was detected during calibration of the telescope's Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), which operates in mid-infrared wavelengths.

Also Read | How the James Webb Space Telescope has revealed a surprisingly bright, complex and element-filled early universe

"Webb's incredible sensitivity made it possible to see this roughly 100-meter object at a distance of more than 100 million kilometers," Muller said.

Webb, which has been operational since July, is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has unleashed a raft of unprecedented data as well as stunning images.

One of the main goals for the $10 billion telescope is to study the life cycle of stars. Another main research focus is on exoplanets, planets outside Earth's solar system.

Webb was not designed to look for small objects such as the newly-discovered asteroid, but Muller said its discovery "suggests that many new objects will be detected with this instrument."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

James Webb Space Telescope
Space technology
Space
World news

What's Brewing

Production, sale of khadi products take a hit in K'taka

Production, sale of khadi products take a hit in K'taka

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Handloom tourism on cards to popularise Ilkal sarees

Handloom tourism on cards to popularise Ilkal sarees

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

DH Toon | SEBI's silence over Adani case speaks volumes

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

 