Spy chief named Iraq's third PM-designate this year

Spy chief named Iraq's third PM-designate this year

AFP
AFP, Baghdad,
  • Apr 09 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 15:03 ist
President Barham Saleh. (AFP Photo)

Iraqi President Barham Saleh nominated spy chief Mustafa Kadhemi on Thursday as the country's third prime minister-designate this year, moments after predecessor Adnan Zurfi ended his bid to form a government.

The nomination ceremony was attended by the country's top political figures, indicating widespread support for Kadhemi that both previous PM-designates had not enjoyed.

Kadhemi, the 53-year-old head of Iraq's National Intelligence Service, has long had close links with the United States but political sources say he has also improved ties with Washington's foe, Tehran, in recent months.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Barham Saleh
Iraq
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

UNSC to discuss COVID-19 in closed session today

How would you decide to restart the economy?

How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 