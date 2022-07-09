Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 19:00 ist
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced his resignation from the post of Sri Lanka Prime Minister.

Wickremesinghe's resignation comes hours after his office announced that he was willing to resign to make way for a new unity government.

Earlier President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence when it was mobbed by protesters.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka
World news
Sri Lanka Crisis

What's Brewing

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

 