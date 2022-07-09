Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns

Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced his resignation from the post of Sri Lanka Prime Minister.
To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government.
To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.
— Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022
Wickremesinghe's resignation comes hours after his office announced that he was willing to resign to make way for a new unity government.
Earlier President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence when it was mobbed by protesters.
More to follow...
