Suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Kabul, casualties feared

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Feb 11 2020, 09:47am ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 09:50am ist
Representative image (AFP Photo)

A suicide blast hit Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said, adding that casualties were feared.

The blast took place at the entrance gate of a government-run defence university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, said sources who sought anonymity.

No militant group has claimed immediate responsibility.

