Suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Kabul, casualties feared

A suicide blast hit Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said, adding that casualties were feared.
The blast took place at the entrance gate of a government-run defence university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, said sources who sought anonymity.
No militant group has claimed immediate responsibility.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)