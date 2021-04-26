Switzerland puts India on Covid-19 quarantine list

Arrivals from India must immediately go into quarantine

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Apr 26 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 20:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Switzerland has added India to its list of high-risk countries from which travellers must enter quarantine following the surge of cases in the subcontinent and the discovery here of a first case of new variant of Covid-19 first identified in India.

Arrivals from India must immediately go into quarantine, under the government restrictions which go into effect at 1600 GMT on Monday, the Federal Office of Public Health said on its website.

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as infections rose by 3,52,991 in the last 24 hours.

