Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

One man, six jobs: FIR in Lucknow over health dept recruitment irregularities after CM Yogi Adityanath flags issue

Police said the case has been registered under relevant sections of the erstwhile IPC for cheating and forgery, and further investigations are underway.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 05:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 05:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathLucknowHealth Department

Follow us on :

Follow Us