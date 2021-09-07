Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pak rally in Kabul

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul

Around 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 07 2021, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 13:09 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban fired shots in the air Tuesday to disperse dozens of people protesting in Kabul against Pakistan's involvement in Afghan affairs, AFP staff at the scene reported.

Around 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad.

Taliban
Afghanistan
Kabul
Pakistan
World news

