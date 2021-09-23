Taliban hail Imran Khan's efforts for Afghanistan

Taliban hail Imran Khan's efforts for Afghanistan

A Taliban spokesperson said that Pakistan, Qatar and China are playing an active role for stability in Afghanistan

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2021, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 07:54 ist
Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Credit: PTI file photo

The Taliban on Tuesday hailed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for peace, stability and an inclusive government in Afghanistan, the Express Tribune reported.

"We do not see the positive statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan as interference in the internal matters of Afghanistan," said the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabiullah Mujahid, at a news conference in Kabul.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan, Qatar and China are playing an active role for stability in Afghanistan.

Read | 'Taliban commitment against terror must be implemented'

"We will welcome the role of the countries which are interested to work with good intent for peace and stability in Afghanistan," he added, the report said.

"We are heading towards an inclusive government. More people from different ethnicities, including Hazaras, technocrats and educated people, have been inducted in the interim cabinet. The cabinet formation is not complete yet and more people will be included in it," Mujahid said.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson expressed confidence that economic activities would soon resume in the country.

Ahead of talks on Afghanistan at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the most urgent priority is averting an even deeper economic collapse of the neighbouring nation that could trigger a humanitarian catastrophe.

On September 3, the Taliban had heaped praise on Pakistan for its contributions towards the people of Afghanistan.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news

What's Brewing

India's palm campaign has hard row to hoe

India's palm campaign has hard row to hoe

Why is the world shocked by a Chinese co's troubles?

Why is the world shocked by a Chinese co's troubles?

DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'

DH Toon | 'Got colonial hangover or what?'

Does MSP help reduce farm distress?

Does MSP help reduce farm distress?

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

'Wash women's clothes': Bail condition for rape accused

 