Taliban replace women's government ministry

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have replaced the women's ministry with an all-male “vice and virtue ministry" tasked with enforcing the group's rigid interpretation of Islam.
The move Saturday was the latest to harken back to the group's harsh 1990s rule that imposed deep restrictions on women.
The Taliban inside the new ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women's ministry was being planned.
Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank's $100 million Women's Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program were escorted off the grounds.
A programme member, Sharif Akhtar, who was escorted out with his staff, was at a loss to explain how or if the program could continue.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree
When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie
Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity
The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan
Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women
DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi
Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO
GST council changes rates for goods; check here