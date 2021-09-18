Taliban replace women's government ministry

There is no word on where or if a new women's ministry was being planned. Credit: AFP Photo

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have replaced the women's ministry with an all-male “vice and virtue ministry" tasked with enforcing the group's rigid interpretation of Islam.

The Taliban inside the new ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women's ministry was being planned.

Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank's $100 million Women's Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program were escorted off the grounds.

A programme member, Sharif Akhtar, who was escorted out with his staff, was at a loss to explain how or if the program could continue. 

