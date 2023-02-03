Tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

Kyrgios, a Wimbledon finalist last year had been facing a common assault charge relating to an incident involving his former girlfriend

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 03 2023, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 09:57 ist
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios (2nd L) arrives on crutches to the magistrate's court in Canberra on February 3, 2023. - Kyrgios will try to have an assault charge against him dismissed on mental health grounds. Credit: AFP Photo

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded gulity to assaulting ex-girlfriend in Canberra Court. 

Kyrgios, a Wimbledon finalist last year had been facing a common assault charge relating to an incident involving his former girlfriend in January 2021 that was reported to local police in December that year. 

More to follow...

Nick Kyrgios
World news
Crimes against women

