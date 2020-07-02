Tokyo confirms more than 100 coronavirus cases on Thursday, NHK says

Tokyo confirms more than 100 coronavirus cases: NHK

Reuters
Tokyo,
  • Jul 02 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 11:46 ist
Passengers wearing protective face masks walk as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at a station in Tokyo, Japan June 24, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo

Tokyo confirmed more than 100 new coronavirus infection cases on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, the Japanese capital's highest daily tally in two months.

The city of 14 million initially sought to hold new daily cases below 20 since Japan lifted a state of emergency on May 25, but its tally has consistently exceeded 50 recently.

This week, the metropolitan government said it would move away from numerical targets and rely more on expert advice to rein in the virus and avert further economic slowdown.

Tokyo's daily count last exceeded 100 on May 2.

