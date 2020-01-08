Trump address on US-Iran tension: Key highlights

In his first presidential response after Iran's overnight attack on the US military base in Iraq, US President Donald Trump publically spoke about the attack on Wednesday evening.

Trump, in his nine-minute-sixteen-second long address, spoke about the US-Iran tension, the attack on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the killing of ISIS head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, The Iran nuclear deal, among other things. He mentioned that no American or Iraqi lives were lost in the attack on the US' Iraq base.

Trump also announced immediate 'additional punishing sanctions' on Iran, stating that Iran 'appears to be standing down'

Here are the key points from President Trump's address:

- For long nations have tolerated Iran's behaviour, those days are over.

- Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilised world.

- Iranian General Soleimani had been planning new attacks on US targets. Soleimani's hands drenched with Americans' blood. Removing Soleimani has sent a powerful message to potential terrorists.

- Peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment terrorism.

- Iran chanted "Death to America" instead of saying thank you to us.

- As long as I'm President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

- The US doesn't need oil from Iran.

- Europe, China, Russia and other countries must break away from the 'remnants' of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

- World powers can work on a new deal with Iran on nuclear weapons, must send a clear and unified message to Tehran.

- Will ask NATO to become much more involved in Middle East.

- Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned.

- The US does not want to use its military might, its economic strength is its best deterrent.

- US, Iran should work together on shared priorities including the fight against Islamic State.

- The US is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it. (Trump tells Iranians)