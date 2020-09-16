Will have to do something, says Trump on WTO

Trump says 'will have to do something' about WTO after China ruling

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 16 2020, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 02:42 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was not aware of the World Trade Organization ruling on a trade dispute with China but said he would take a look at it.

Trump reiterated that he was not a fan of the WTO, which said on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in Trump's trade war with China.

Asked about the decision as he left the White House, Trump said he had not seen it.

"Then we'll have to do something about the WTO because they've let China get away with murder," he said.

"We'll take a look at that. But I'm not a big fan of the WTO - that I can tell you right now. Maybe they did us a big favor."

United States
China
WTO
US-China trade war
Donald Trump

