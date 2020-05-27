Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Twitter places fact-check notification on Donald Trump tweet about mail-in ballots

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 27 2020, 08:40 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 08:49 ist
US President Donald Trump (AFP Photo)

Twitter on Tuesday placed a notification fact-checking tweets sent by US President Donald Trump claiming that mail-in ballots will be "substantially fraudulent" and result in a "rigged election."

The notification, which displays a blue exclamation mark underneath the tweets, prompts readers to "get the facts about mail-in ballots" and directs them to a page with news articles and information from fact checkers debunking the claim.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
Twitter
Social media

What's Brewing

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 