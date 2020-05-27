Twitter places fact-check notification on Donald Trump tweet about mail-in ballots

Twitter on Tuesday placed a notification fact-checking tweets sent by US President Donald Trump claiming that mail-in ballots will be "substantially fraudulent" and result in a "rigged election."
The notification, which displays a blue exclamation mark underneath the tweets, prompts readers to "get the facts about mail-in ballots" and directs them to a page with news articles and information from fact checkers debunking the claim.
