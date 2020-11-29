UAE approves cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

Al-Jaber is also the chairman of Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company known as Masdar

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 29 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 21:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.

The cabinet of the UAE government also appointed Industry and Advanced Technology Minister and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan al-Jaber as a special envoy for climate change.

Al-Jaber, who holds a PhD in business and economics, is also the chairman of Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company known as Masdar.

An advocate for clean energy, al-Jaber has held several positions and advisory roles on issues related to energy, economics and sustainable development. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Arab Emirates
cybersecurity
Climate Change
Dubai

What's Brewing

'More people at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty'

'More people at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty'

Their teeth fell out. Is it another Covid side effect?

Their teeth fell out. Is it another Covid side effect?

Kulhad tea at stations: National drink now eco-friendly

Kulhad tea at stations: National drink now eco-friendly

Indian man's proposal to AUS fan during game won hearts

Indian man's proposal to AUS fan during game won hearts

 