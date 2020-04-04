UAE extends coronavirus night-time curfew

UAE extends coronavirus night-time curfew to disinfect public areas

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Apr 04 2020, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 16:57 ist

The United Arab Emirates has extended a de-facto night-time curfew indefinitely to disinfect public areas to fight the spread of coronavirus, the state-run news agency WAM reported late on Friday.

The disinfection drive, which consists of spraying and cleaning streets, parks and public transport facilities, is being carried out between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, and people have been ordered to stay at home during those hours.

It began on March 26 and had already been extended a week ago until April 5.

"The Ministry of Health Prevention and the Ministry of Interior have announced the continuation of the 'National Disinfection Programme," WAM said, without saying when the operation would end.

The oil-rich federation reported a recent uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases, with several hundred people diagnosed with the virus since April 1.

Its total cases stood at 1,264 on Friday, with nine deaths reported.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United Arab Emirates
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 