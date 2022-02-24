Ukraine claims downed five Russian planes, helicopter

Ukraine claims downed five Russian planes, helicopter

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 13:51 ist
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave. "According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.

 

