Ukraine proposes talks with Russia near Mariupol plant

Ukraine proposes talks with Russia near besieged Mariupol steel plant

Earlier in the day, Kyiv called for a truce in battered Mariupol for Orthodox Easter, celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 25 2022, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 04:42 ist
A Ukrainian solider from the Azov Battalion and civilians gather on Orthodox Easter Sunday in this handout image at the Azovstal steel plant. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow's control, Kyiv said Sunday.

Talks near the sprawling steel works would provide a dramatic and symbolic backdrop because the site is the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port.

"We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot right next to the walls of Azovstal," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also Read | Why the battle for Mariupol’s steel mill still matters

Earlier in the day, Kyiv called for a truce in battered Mariupol for Orthodox Easter, celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine.

"Russia is continuously attacking the Mariupol Azovstal. The place where our civilians and military are located is shelled with heavy air bombs and artillery," Zelensky advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak, said on Twitter.

The nationalist Azov regiment, at the forefront of the battles with Russian forces, has confirmed that civilians are also trapped in the plant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to assault the plant this week, but to keep it under siege instead.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Mariupol

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

 