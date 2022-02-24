Ukraine says at least 8 people killed by Russian shelling, 9 wounded

At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said on Thursday as Russia has launched massive air and ground assault on the neighbouring country.
The border guard said separately Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor
Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women
'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet
DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded
Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces
DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?
Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders
IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO
Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims
Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac