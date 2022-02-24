Ukraine says at least 8 killed by Russian shelling

Ukraine says at least 8 people killed by Russian shelling, 9 wounded

The border guard said separately Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 24 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 13:21 ist
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said on Thursday as Russia has launched massive air and ground assault on the neighbouring country.

The border guard said separately Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

 