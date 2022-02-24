Ukraine says killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 15:41 ist
Tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's military command said Thursday that government forces had killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

AFP could not immediately confirm the death toll.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Ukraine
Russia
war
Moscow
World news

