Ukraine says killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'

Ukraine's military command said Thursday that government forces had killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.
AFP could not immediately confirm the death toll.
Also read: Indian embassy in Ukraine says special flights for Indian nationals cancelled
"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home
Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion
Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor
Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women
'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet
DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded
Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces
DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?
Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders
IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO