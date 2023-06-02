US averts first-ever default as Congress passes debt deal

US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit on Thursday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default just four days ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.
The upper chamber of Congress rubber-stamped a bill passed a day earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024 -- staving off the next showdown until after the presidential election.
