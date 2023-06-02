US averts default as Congress passes debt limit deal

US averts first-ever default as Congress passes debt deal

The upper chamber of Congress rubber-stamped a bill passed a day earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 02 2023, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 08:37 ist
Credit: Getty via AFP

US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit on Thursday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default just four days ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.

The upper chamber of Congress rubber-stamped a bill passed a day earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024 -- staving off the next showdown until after the presidential election.

US news
Joe Biden
World news
United States

