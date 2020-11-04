US CDC reports 230,893 deaths from coronavirus

US CDC reports 230,893 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2020, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 01:01 ist

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 9,268,818 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 86,190 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 510 to 230,893.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. 

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 