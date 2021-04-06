India is getting job done on climate: US climate envoy

US climate envoy Kerry says India is 'getting job done' on climate

He held talks with government leaders as part of a diplomatic effort to get countries to commit themselves to net-zero carbon emissions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 06 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 19:12 ist
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry. Credit: Reuters Photo

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry praised India on Tuesday as a world leader in renewable energy and said it was ahead of other countries in committing to clean energy goals.

Kerry was speaking in Delhi, where he held talks with government leaders as part of a diplomatic effort to get countries to commit themselves to net-zero carbon emissions and slow down global warming.

"India is getting the job done on climate, pushing the curve," Kerry said.

"You (India) are indisputably a world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy."

United States
John Kerry
Climate Change

